US survey shares alarming facts about trans and nonbinary youth

A new report released by US based The Trevor Project has shared that there is an alarming high rate of suicide ideation among young transgender and non-binary Americans.

Reader advice: This report contains news about suicide, suicide ideation and transphobia.

The figures have drawn attention to a growing mental health crisis among LGBTIQA+ youth as political action is taken against the rights of people who are transgender.

The Trevor Project is a not-for-profit group dedicated to LGBTIQA+ youth suicide prevention. The project began in 1988 and was founded by the creators of the 1988 Academy Award winning short film Trevor that shared the story of a teenage boy who attempts suicide after being bullied by his peers.

Their latest survey asked nearly 34,000 queer and trans youth aged between 13 and 24 about their mental health over the last 12 months. The results showed alarmingly high rates of suicide attempts, depression and anxiety. The researchers found high rates of mental health concerns in states that had recently proposed legislation limiting the rights of transgender people, but there were also concerns in more liberal states too.

The data is released as over 150 bills targeting transgender rights were filed in state legislatures over the last year. There has also been a growing number of violent attacks targeting spaces where LGBTIQA+ congregate. Legislation targeting transgender people’s bathroom use, participation in sports, and access to medical care have been received wide coverage in the media.

The report also found that in many states 5% – 10% of young people reported that they had been threatened with the widely discredited practice of conversion therapy.

“For years, The Trevor Project’s research has worked to increase our understanding of the mental health challenges and suicide risk faced by LGBTQ young people across the United States. For the first time, these new data allow us to examine these young people’s experiences state by state,” said Carrie Davis, Chief Community Officer at The Trevor Project.

“Especially as we anticipate another record wave of anti-LGBTQ bills in 2023, these findings underscore the disparities in access to mental health care and systems of support among LGBTQ youth, a group consistently found to be at significantly increased risk for suicide due to the anti-LGBTQ victimization they face, and how they are mistreated in society at large.

“We hope that fellow researchers, lawmakers, youth-serving professionals, and allies in every state will use these data to uplift LGBTQ young people and advocate for policies that celebrate and support them – not isolate them further.” Davis said.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

