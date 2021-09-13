Vengaboys deliver a cover of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s ‘1999

Vengaboys have a new song out, it’s a cover of 1999 (I Wanna Go Back) which was a hit for Charlie XCX and Troye Sivan. This energetic new version is going to get everyone jumping from New York to San Francisco.

The Vengaboys are made up of: D-Nice, Captain Kim, Sailor Robin and Cowboy Donny.

Speaking of the single, Robin states: “We never stopped spreading love and fun. But this new century is not exactly cooperative. We feel a responsibility to bring the good times back!”

Donny agrees: “For us, the 90’s never stopped anyway. But we do notice that a lot of people are weighed down by a heavy mood and it is kind of striking, that this is so since the new millennium. I’m just saying…”.

Captain Kim adds: “We have been on a non-stop world tour since 1999. Covid brought a brutal halt to that. After more than a year of absence, we’ve been dying to re-unite with our friends and fans.”

D’Nice can’t wait to get back on stage again and is really hoping the bad times will soon be over, adding “With this new single we hope to make up for the lost fun, and we’re ready to party like it’s 1999!”

1999 was the year the Vengaboys conquered the world with their famous summer anthems: Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! and We’re Going To Ibiza! Both songs rocketed straight to a #1 chart position in countries all over the world including the UK and became 2 of the biggest songs of the Summer of 1999.

Vengaboys have scored numerous multi-platinum hits, have over 1.1 million YouTube subscribers and continue to generate over 4 million streams monthly on Spotify alone.

To create their new video they teamed up with the app Wombo. It’s a lot of fun recognising the different late 90’s acts brought to life in the clip.

OUTinPerth chatted to Sailor Robin from Vengaboys back in 2016, read our interview.

