Vincent Mayor Alison Xamon says it’s disappointing Pride Fairday is moving to Perth

Alison Xamon, the mayor of the City of Vincent, has commented on the news that Pride Fairday is moving to the City of Perth.

Xamon spoke to The West Australian and said it was disappointing that the iconic event would no longer be held in the City of Vincent following Pride WA striking up a multiyear million dollar deal with the City of Perth.

Fairday is one of PrideFEST’s most loved events that sees thousands attending the gathering that features stall from community groups, afternoon picnics, dog shows and entertainment.

Over the years the event has been held at various locations in the City of Vincent, most recently Hyde Park. For many years previously it was held at Russell Square in the City of Perth. In 2024 it will move to a new home in Supreme Court Gardens.

City of Vincent Mayor Alison Xamon.

“We are obviously disappointed to see such an iconic event move from the City of Vincent where it has predominantly been held and supported for the past 10 years,” she said.

“But as a small local government, we unfortunately cannot compete with the City of Perth in terms of funding.

“There are a few new Pride events being planned at the moment to ensure Vincent celebrates Pride and to increase awareness and education around the LGBTQIA+ community.

Xamon said the City of Vincent would continue to support the LGBTIQA+ community every way they could.

“We will always be a strong supporter in promoting Pride WA’s activities and initiatives, not only during Pride month but throughout the year.” Xamon told the newspaper.