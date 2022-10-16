‘Vogue Singapore’ warned over featuring non-traditional families

The Singaporean edition of fashion magazine Vogue has been given a warning by the country’s government for featuring too many stories about “non-traditional families”.

All media in the island nation is strictly controlled by the government, and a permit is needed to publish any form of newspaper of magazine.

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) on 14th October issued Vogue a stern warning and shortened its permit from one year to six months for breaching content guidelines. They highlighted that on four occasions the magazine had featured nudity and promoted non-traditional families.

The magazine’s current Rebirth issue features dual covers with Chinese pop star Jackson Wang appearing on some editions, while others feature South Koren rapper Chaelin Lee, best known under initials C.L.

In a statement the Ministry said, “Vogue Singapore is required to comply with the Content Guidelines as part of its permit conditions, which includes not undermining prevailing social norms.”

Back in September Jospehine Teo, the country’s minister for Communication and Information has said that the recent announcement that homosexuality will be decriminalised should not lead to and change in how homosexuality in treated in the media.

This week Singaporean courts also handed down a landmark ruling fining content maker Titus Low for uploaded content to an OnlyFans account. The court found him guilty of distributing obscene images. Low was also given a prison sentence for interfering in the police investigation into his account.

OIP Staff

