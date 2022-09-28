WA Ballet announce Lauren Major will be their new Executive Director

West Australian Ballet has appointed current Head of Development Lauren Major as the Company’s next Executive Director, partnering with Artistic Director Aurélien Scannella to co-lead the 70-year-old State Ballet Company.

Major joined West Australian Ballet in January 2022 as Head of Development after strong experience in the Western Australian corporate and not-for-profit sectors. Major’s work includes building large-scale income development programs for Uniting WA’s range of community services.

“On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to announce the promotion of Lauren Major to the role of Executive Director. Lauren is a strategic, personable and driven leader, who alongside Artistic Director Aurélien Scannella, will continue to build our iconic Company both onstage and off,” said Ingrid Puzey, Chair of West Australian Ballet.

In recent history West Australian Ballet has had significant success led by the Endowment Fund campaign which raised over $7.5million, the Company expansion including seven new dancer positions and successful seasons such as ALICE (in wonderland) and the upcoming creation of Swan Lake.

“Lauren has had a strong impact on our Company since joining in early 2022. Her knowledge of the not-for-profit sector in Western Australia and Company operations is second-to-none, and I’m confident that together we’ll continue West Australian Ballet’s success into the future,” said Aurélien Scannella, Artistic Director of West Australian Ballet.

Major officially commences duties as Executive Director on 3 October, prior to the Company’s highly anticipated launch of its Season 2023 program on 13 October, which will see a number of world and Australian premiere works brought to the stage.

“I’m delighted to be appointed the next Executive Director of West Australian Ballet. I’m honoured to lead this iconic Company into its next stage of development, alongside our ambitious and creative Artistic Director, Aurélien Scannella,” said Major.

OIP Staff

