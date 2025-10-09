WA government says its still progressing plan to address conversion therapy

The Western Australian government says its still progressing with development of legislation to ban conversion therapy practices.

The call for the government to deliver on its long held promise was renewed this week with the revelation that children treated at a Perth hospital in the 1970’s were subjected to questionable practices to try and discourage them from identifying as transgender.

“Work is currently underway to develop legislation that will prohibit conversion practices in WA, including the introduction of criminal offences and a civil scheme.” a government spokesperson told OUTinPerth.

They also said they were confident that ethical practices were being used in Western Australian medical facilities today.

“The Health Department assures conversion therapies do not form any part of the Child and Adolescent Health Services’ Gender Diversity Service or its model of care.” the spokesperson said.

Premier Roger Cook began looking into conversion therapy in the state in 2017.

Labor promised to bring in the legislation back in 2022 following a parliamentary inquiry into the operations of Esther House, but now Premier Roger Cook first made a commitment to look into the issue when he was Health Minister back in 2017.

Last year the Cook government said it had run out of time to address the issue during it’s second term of government, but was committed to bringing in the legislation if reelected in 2025. Seven month into their second term there is still no timeline for taking action.

The report into the activities at Perth’s religious based facility Esther House highlighted Western Australia’s lack of legislation specifically outlawing conversion practices and suppression practices that aim to change a person’s sexuality or gender.

This week Medical Journal Australia published a new analysis of a study they published back in 1987. The report from Dr Robert Kosky reported that eight children who were removed from their families for long stretches and treated in a Perth hospital facility located at Stubbs Terrace reportedly ceased expressing gender behaviour that did not align with their birth gender. The paper argues that the patients gender dysphoria was a result of poor family dynamics, and it could be corrected during a long hospital stay.

The historical report is often cited by opponents of the affirmation model of gender health care.

Now researchers believe they may have tracked down one of the anonymous subjects of the study. Perth woman Jayne McFayden was treated at the same facility in the 1970s and believes she is one of the anonymous subjects cited in the report. Her childhood recollections align closely with the clinical details supplied for one of the children.

McFadyen is now the lead author on the new report that questions the historical study. Supported by her co-authors, McFadyen disputes some of the reported details and conclusions that therapy aiming to change or suppress a gender diverse child was effective.

She reported that her experience delayed self-acceptance for two decades and caused long-term harm. Despite this, she wrote her sense of identity remained steadfast. Experts have described the clinical treatment in the report as potentially being a form of conversion therapy.

Dr Kosky has declined to comment on the new paper.

Rainbow Futures CEO Dr Misty Farquhar.

Rainbow Futures WA say the legislation can’t come soon enough

Rainbow Futures WA CEO Dr Misty Farquhar says “legislation cannot come soon enough.”

“Whilst today’s news references a historic case, we know that these practices are still happening today,” Farquhar said on Monday.

“The research from Stubbs Terrace continues to be used to promote the idea that gender diverse children’s thoughts, feelings and behaviour can be suppressed, changed or corrected so that they become cisgender adults,” Farquhar continued.

“Jayne’s experience demonstrates that not only is this premise dangerously untrue, it carries long-term harm for those subject to these practices. The government must urgently introduce legislation to protect LGBTQA+ people from these abhorrent practices.” Dr Farquhar said.

Rainbow Futures WA has established a Working Group on LGBTQA+ Conversion Practices, in partnership with Ending Conversion Practices WA.

The advocacy organisations says they are “working hard to advocate for a strong bill to be introduced in the WA Parliament and for appropriate community supports to be put in place.”

Rainbow Futures WA and Ending Conversion Practices WA are calling for legislation without exemptions or loopholes for medical professionals, empowers accessible reporting of conversion practices and protections from further harm through education and prevention.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au