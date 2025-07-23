Search
The WA Youth Awards celebrate extraordinary young West Aussies

Since 1999, the WA Youth Awards have been celebrating young Western Australians for their extraordinary community contributions and achievements.

The awards are open to West Aussies aged 10 – 25, as well as outstanding youth groups and organisations that support our young people.

Organised by the Youth Affairs Council of WA (YACWA), the Awards culminate in a gala ceremony with a three-course dinner and drinks at Optus Stadium, with musical performances from young artist to entertain guests throughout the evening.

Individual award categories include the Minister for Youth’s Most Outstanding Youth Worker Award, the Mercy Care Positive Achivement Award, the Creative Contribution Award and the ECU Community Leadership Award.

Among the group categories are The Y WA Collective Action Award and the Youth Focus Sector Collaboration Award for outstanding projects in the sector.

Category winners each receive a $1,000 prize, while the WA Young Person of the Year receives $10,000 towards a youth-related project.

YACWA’s WA Youth Awards are at Optus Stadium on Friday, 12 September. For tickets, head to yacwa.org.au

Declaration: ECU is a supporter of the WA Youth Awards. OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is an employee of ECU.

News

Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew faces suspension over use of gay slur

0
The club says the player is remorseful about his behaviour.
History

On This Gay Day | Ronald Reagan’s HIV Epidemic Commission met for the first time

0
Regan had been criticised for failing to quickly take action on the issue of HIV which was first detected in 1981.
News

Saddle up, West Oz Leather is ready to launch

0
A new group who celebrate leather, kink and fetish wear will host their first event and everyone's invited.
Culture

Join ‘King of Dirt’ author Holden Sheppard for Bayswater launch event

0
Invisible Boys author Holden Sheppard will join journalist and author Chenée Marrapodi in conversation this July.

Newsletter

