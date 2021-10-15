‘Folds’: WAAPA’s rising stars bring new stories to WA Museum Boola Bardip

The new WA Museum Boola Bardip is a place to share Western Australia’s many stories – so the perfect venue for a unique performance event that explores the human experience of time and memory.

See the beautiful spaces of this world-class museum come alive in Folds, a bespoke promenade performance created and performed by WAAPA’s Performance Making students in response to the building and its collections.

“Folds takes its inspiration from images of geological folding: the visualisation of time written into rocks,” explains director Dr Frances Barbe, WAAPA’s Associate Dean of Performance.

“We have been exploring how we can ‘fold’ the present moment back in time to link to the past – and how museums facilitate a kind of collective memory by presenting objects and ideas that connect us to the past.

“We can’t possibly engage with every space, object or idea in this vast museum – I think there are a thousand possible shows in this building! So our approach has been to select certain galleries, objects or spaces that spoke to us from which to build moments of performance for an audience to enjoy.”

Folds, performed in the beautiful surrounds of Boola Bardip, provides an exciting opportunity for audiences to engage with new and interesting ideas in Perth theatre – book now!

Folds will be performed at WA Museum Boola Bardip on Thu 4, Fri 5 and Sat 6 November at 7.30pm. For more information, head to waapa.ecu.edu.au.

Source: Media release, image: Kathy Wheatley

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.