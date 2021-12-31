WAFL player Darcy Vescio shares they are non-binary

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

WAFL player Darcy Vescio has shared that they are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.

The football player posted the announcement to their Twitter account sharing a rainbow emoji.

“Just popping in to let you know that I am non-binary Sharing this feels a bit daunting but brings me a lot of warmth and happiness. I am most comfortable with they/them pronouns and will always respond to Darcy unless in trouble.” Vescio said.

The sporting star has played for Carlton since 2017 and was the leading goal kicker in the 2021 Women’s Australian Football League season. The 28 year-old player shared a photo of her smiling with a country landscape in the background.

Their announcement follows Gold Coast Suns player Tori Groves-Little sharing that they are non-binary earlier this year.

Groves-Little told AFL Media last week that not all non-binary people experience gender in the same way.

“There’s one where you’re more gender fluid, where you could wake up and feel more feminine, or one day you feel more masculine,” they said.

“And there’s the second one – which I identify more as – is neither. It’s just gender-neutral, I guess.”

The announcement from Darcy Vescio has been praised by other sports people and prominent Australians.

Leading LGBTIQA+ rights advocate Sally Goldner AM responded with praise and encouragement.

“Go you for being your authentic self and may you keep kicking goals of all sorts.” Goldner said.

Victorian MP Harriet Shing also showed her support.

“I’m so happy for you Darcy, and I hope you feel completely wrapped in love, support, and respect from family and friends, and the world at large. Nothing beats being yourself.” Shing posted.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.