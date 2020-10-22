‘We Will Rock You’ set to shake up Crown Perth with the music of Queen

Queen fans rejoice! Beloved jukebox musical We Will Rock You is returning to Perth stages bigger and better than ever.

Platinum Entertainment’s production celebrates the music of Queen, weaving their hits through a narrative that imagines an Orwellian future dystopia where music is forbidden.

From the book by Ben Elton, the non-conformist bohemians surge ahead on their quest to set people free from their monotonous lives, set to the sounds of Killer Queen, Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga and more.

Australian Idol alum Casey Donovan will reprise her role from the Sydney and Melbourne productions as Killer Queen, alongside West Aussie talents Dean Misdale, Matt Dyktynski, Jamie Mercanti (AKA Slim Jim) and Paula Parore.

We Will Rock You runs at Crown Theatre from Friday 30th October – Sunday 22nd November. For tickets and more information head to Ticketmaster.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.