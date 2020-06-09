‘Welcome To Chechnya’ shines a light on LGBTQ+ abduction, torture

HBO have released a trailer for the latest documentary from David France, the director behind The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson.

Activist and filmmaker David France’s latest work, Welcome To Chechnya, explores the state of LGBTIQ+ life in the republic, focusing on the torture and murder of LGBTIQ+ people and the activists risking their lives to save them.

Throughout the 2010s, numerous reports of LGBTIQ+ people being detained, tortured or going missing emerged from Chechnya.

In late 2016, it was reported that as many as one hundred people had gone missing in the Chechen Republic. The country’s authorities brazenly suggested that missing gay people may have been murdered by their own families.

In 2017, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov denied any homosexual people have been arrested and detained in Chechnya, telling media gay men people do not exist in the nation.

Welcome To Chechnya tells the story of the queer people who were forced to leave their homes and the families by any means necessary, and the activists working to help them.

Welcome To Chechnya is due for release on Tuesday 30th June.

