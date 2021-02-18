‘Whale Fall’ examines changes of body, heart and the world around us

Perth Festival has arrived for 2021, and this year’s celebration is focusing on our time, and our place here in Western Australia.

One of this year’s entries is Whale Fall – a slow-burning family drama from the team at The Kabuki Drop about second chances and unconditional love, charting transition across generations, family, the environment and the human body.

Written by local playwright Ian Sinclair, this contemporary take on the classic Australian seaside story puts trans experiences front and centre, set against the backdrop of a changing family and a changing world.

Director Melissa Cantwell joined Leigh Andrew Hill for a chat for OUTinPerth and RTRFM’s All Things Queer program, and she began by explaining what the title – inspired by environmentalist Rebecca Giggs’ essay of the same name – actually means.

You can listen back to their conversation here.

Whale Fall is running from Wednesday 17th February – Saturday 27th February at PICA as part of Perth Festival. For more information, head to pica.org.au

Image: Emma McEvoy

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.