Whatever happened to Cory DeAngelis, the pundit who was a porn star?

Earlier this year we reported that US political pundit Cory DeAngelis had been asked if he had a secret past as a porn star.

DeAngelis is a ‘parental rights’ activist in the USA who was a regular contributor to Fox News who regularly rallied against LGBTIQA+ topics being included in school curriculums.

The organisation he represented put him on leave as they investigated claims he has a secret past in gay pornography.

He once claimed schools were focusing more on the “LGBTs than the ABCs”, and his 2004 book The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools has been praised by US President Donald Trump.

Corey DeAngelis of the American Federation for Children, speaks at Advance Colorado’s Parents’ Rights 21st October 2023 (Shutterstock).

DeAngelis later confirmed in was indeed him in the videos, news that were not able to bring you until now.

“There are images and videos circulating of me from my college days about a decade ago that I’m not proud of,” he said. “They’re embarrassing.” DeAngelis said in an interview with Christian Broadcasting News.

The conservative speaker appeared in several videos under the name Seth Rose.

DeAngelis said claims he was hypocritical for rallying against LGBTIQA+ content in schools were unfounded. He said he’d been lured into making the videos, but acknowledged he was an adult at the time and making his own decisions.

“I was an adult,” he said. “I did make those decisions. I’m not proud of those decisions, but I can see how it can be deceptive, and the entire industry can be deceptive, especially for young people.” he said.

DeAngelis said he’d changed his life since he was in college, and he was now the victim of a smear campaign, mudslinging and an attempt to cancel him from participating in public debate.

The activist said his political opponents were “evil” and had tried to ruin his life by highlighting his past in pornography. He said his work was all about stopping children being exposed to pornography, but many of his previous comments have argued against LGBTIQA+ content that was not pornographic.

DeAngelis has now found a new job at Accuracy in Media, an organisation that describes itself as using investigative journalism and cultural activism to expose corruption and hold bad public policy actors accountable.

The group say they have been at the forefront of fighting against antisemitism and diversity initiatives on college campuses.