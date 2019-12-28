Which are the safest countries for LGBTIQ+ travellers?

Thinking of taking a holiday in the new year? Travel website Asher and Lyric have ranked all the countries in the world to work out which ones are the safest for LGBTIQ+ travellers, and which ones you should definitely stay clear of.

Their team looked at criteria including the legalisation of same-sex marriage, workers rights, propaganda and morality laws, adoption rights, and whether the nation had anti-discrimination laws. Each nation was then given a score ranging from A to F.

Countries coming in at the top of their tally board included Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Canada and Belgium – they all scored an A. Coming in next with an A- was New Zealand, Iceland, Spain, Malta, Finland, France and United Kingdom.

Australia scored a B+ on the rankings, suggesting their are 12 countries you’d be better off visiting rather than staying at home.

The countries you should definitely stay away from , that scored a F on the ranking, include China, Indonesia, Singapore, Russia, Egypt, Morocco and many others. Forty four nation’s were awarded an F in the survey.

Take a look at the full list.

OIP Staff