‘Will and Grace’ film their final episode as the series ends again

TV show Will and Grace has filmed it’s final episode and called a wrap on the long running series.

Sean Hayes, who plays Jack MacFarlane on the series, posted a photo of him and castmates Megan Mullally, Eric McCormick and Debra Messing taking their final bows.

The image shows Will and Grace’s apartment free of furniture indicating the friends end up leaving their home of several decades.

The series, which ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, was rebooted in 2017 after more than a decade of it being off the air. NBC announced earlier this year that its 11th season would be its final outing.

Posting the image to social media, Sean Hayes had a thank you message for fans, “And that’s a wrap from Stage 22 on the backlot of Universal Studios. What a glorious end to an amazing experience. Thanks to all of the fans. This was all for you.”

The show airs on Stan in Australia, no broadcast date has been announced yet.

OIP Staff