William Yang to be honored at ACON’s Honour Awards

Acclaimed photographer and storyteller William Yang has been named the recipient of the 2025 ACON President’s Award, recognising his extraordinary contribution to the visibility and memory of LGBTQ communities over five decades.

Presented each year to an individual or organisation whose work has made a profound and enduring impact on the health, visibility and wellbeing of LGBTQ people in New South Wales, the President’s Award is among the most prestigious accolades at the Honour Awards.

Through his award-winning body of work spanning photography and performance, Yang has captured the lives, struggles and triumphs of LGBTQ people, documenting histories too often overlooked and helping to preserve community memory while advancing understanding, empathy and pride.

William Yang.

“The President’s Award is reserved for those whose lifetime contribution has reshaped how our communities see themselves and are seen by others,” ACON President Justin Koonin said.

“William Yang has used his camera for over 50 years to give us an archive of love, loss, defiance and connection. His work always honours the joys and the sorrows of queer life and helps to ensure that our stories are remembered and valued. We can think of no more fitting recipient in this milestone year of ACON’s 40th anniversary.”

Reflecting on the award, William Yang said it had been a privilege to capture people’s lives over many decades.

“For much of my life, photography has given me the opportunity to document and chronicle the lives of LGBTQ communities over many decades. I have been privileged to capture the resilience, creativity and beauty of our people, as well as the challenges. Through images and stories, I have sought to create a collection that honours our history and helps future generations understand where we have come from. To receive this award is a deeply satisfying recognition of that journey.”

In addition to Yang’s recognition, extraordinary individuals and inspirational young leaders have been announced as finalists for the 2025 Honour Awards, NSW’s premier awards celebration for LGBTQ communities.

Presented this year as part of the ACON 40 Ruby Gala, the Honour Awards recognise outstanding service to, and achievements within, LGBTQ communities in NSW. First held in 2007, the awards have become a cherished annual celebration and fundraising event for ACON, NSW’s leading HIV and LGBTQ health organisation.

The 2025 finalists were selected from a wide diversity of nominations across two categories: Community Hero and Young Achiever. From grassroots activists and community organisers to emerging leaders and advocates, the finalists reflect the diversity, strength and resilience of our communities.

“Every year the Honour Awards shine a light on the remarkable contributions of individuals and groups who go above and beyond to support LGBTQ people across NSW. This year is especially significant as the awards take place during ACON’s Ruby Gala, marking four decades of community health, advocacy and pride,” Koonin said.

“Held during a milestone year for ACON, this year’s Honour Awards is an important moment to reflect on the legacy of leadership that has brought us here, while celebrating the changemakers who are driving our communities forward.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the 2025 finalists – their dedication, creativity and commitment inspire us all, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements together.”

The 2025 Honour Awards is on Saturday 18 October at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney. Tickets on sale now from honourawards.com.au.

Honour 2025: Meet the Finalists

Community Hero

Adam Majsay: Adam has been nominated for his transformative leadership as Music Director of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir. Leading over 140 members, he combines high-level musical direction with a deep commitment to inclusion, wellbeing, and community connection. Adam has elevated LGBTQ+ voices through performances at vigils, festivals, and fundraisers, commissioned original works, and curated concerts such as Echoes of Pride, ensuring every voice is heard and celebrated

Felicity Flannagan / DJ Felix: Felix is remembered as a tireless community connector and advocate. Through her music, advocacy, and personal support, she created safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people across the Central Coast, Newcastle, and Sydney. She championed domestic and family violence prevention, co-created support groups, and nurtured community connection through events, book clubs, and social gatherings. Felix’s legacy is celebrated posthumously for the joy, courage, and care she brought to countless lives.

Danica Lani: Danica is a fierce inclusion champion and founder of Kings of Joy, a transformative movement empowering LGBTQIA+ people to explore gender, sexuality, and performance. She has mentored hundreds of first-time Drag Kings, amplified queer voices on stage and online, and provided direct support to queer refugees from Uganda. Through performance, coaching, and advocacy, Danica builds community, fosters joy, and creates pathways for self-expression and belonging.

Saxon Wilson: Saxon has been nominated for over three decades of service creating safe, welcoming, and inclusive spaces at LGBTQ+ events. As a trusted door host and first responder, they have saved lives, mentored venue staff, and ensured community venues remain safe and inclusive. Saxon’s unwavering commitment is demonstrable of her courage, compassion, and leadership behind the scenes for generations of LGBTQ+ people.

Young Achiever

Jacques Nieuwoudt: Jacques has been nominated for his leadership and community impact in Sydney’s LGBTQ+ scene. Since 2022, he has volunteered across multiple Mardi Gras events, contributed as an ACON Rover, and written for the Star Observer on topics including gay male beauty standards and navigating Sydney’s gay scene. In 2025, he founded Club Esperance, a peer-run social group for gay, bi, and queer+ men that prioritises authentic connection and inclusion. He was awarded Excellence in Service at the 2025 Mardi Gras Community Awards.

Brenna Harding: Brenna is a fierce champion of youth leadership and inclusion as Vice President and President of Wear It Purple. She led the Queer Futures Fund, distributing over $300,000 to youth-led arts, culture, and community projects, with a focus on equity and intersectionality. Brenna has strengthened accessibility, inclusion, and First Nations cultural engagement, and amplifies LGBTQIA+ visibility through her work as an actor and DEI professional.

Leo Milovanovic: Leo is a passionate trans advocate from southwest Sydney. He has helped establish Mosaic, a youth-led diversity group supporting LGBTQ+ young people, and volunteers with the Youth Reference Group at headspace Edmondson Park. Leo promotes mental health awareness, creates safe spaces, and shares his lived experience to inspire his community.

Alistair Ott: Alistair is a Wiradjuri queer trans person, PhD student, community worker, and multi-disciplinary artist. They coordinate Encampment, a youth camp for queer teens, and contribute to Rainbow Mob, a peer support service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander SBLGBTQIA+ youth. Alistair has supported Wear It Blak, delivered community events, and advocates for trans rights and Blak joy, creating safe and empowering spaces for young queer people.