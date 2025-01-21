Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Yak it up with The Laugh Resort all Fringe World long

Culture

The funny folks at The Laugh Resort are bringing the best of local and international comedy to Yagan Square this Fringe World season.

The comedy club has returned to transform the upstairs space at The Shoe, bringing more than 80 homegrown and global talents to entertain us across the four week festival.

- Advertisement -

The roster also includes a bunch of talented LGBTIQA+ comedians, showcasing a range of talents from standup, improv, musical comedy and much much more.

Unhinged Oracle answers the question ‘what happens when fortune-telling meets comedy?’, as Gemma Frances (pictured above) divines the cards, stars and 8-balls to spill truths you didn’t know you needed. With a little help from the very funny Courtney Maldo as MC, the fates are telling us this is a show to see.

Andrew Silverwood and Robyn Perkins are teaming up for Abroad – The International Comedy Game Show, challenging each other to a battle of the nations. With Andrew being a Briton living in Australia, and Robyn an American residing in the UK, these seasoned performers will be battling it out over local traditions, food, and of course, flip flops vs thongs.

Andrew Silverwood and Robyn Perkins

Kate Smurthwaite is also back in town, this time as her drag king alter ego – Milo Standards. In Penis de Milo, Smurthwaite lays it all on the table with dating tips from his podcast, The Schlong Game, and takes aim at the new generation of “men’s activists” and their intense apporach to wellness and alpha status on TikTok.

Milo Standards

That’s just the tip of the iceburg! Noongar comic Fabian Woods invites you to come have a yarn with Moorditj, the bilingual Maren May is exploring her inability to read between the lines, Rainbow Kinection host and aspiring politician Simone Springer is having some Mum’s Time Out!, or get down to the Galentine’s Day Gala on February 14 for a gaggle of giggles with the some of the best women in comedy.

If you’re feeling spoiled for choice, you can head along to 9 at 9 every Wednesday and enjoy a tasting plate of the festival’s top comics.

The Laugh Resort is running until Sunday, 16 February. Head over to fringeworld.com.au to check out the full lineup!

News

Midsumma announces new “trauma informed” approach to Pride march

0
The new rules will ban workplace uniforms, such as those worn by police and emergency services.
News

President Trump: “there are only two genders: male and female”

0
The incoming US President has outlined the priorities for his second term in office.
News

Micah Leroy, a trans guy with cerebral palsy, has something to say to his critics

0
The 19-year-old has hit back at critics after video of him went viral.
News

Couch Potato | ABC launches new comedy series ‘Optics’

0
Optics is a new comedy series from the ABC created by the team behind The Chaser. It's set in the world of public relations.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

