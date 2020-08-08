Yello have another new tune, and it’s ‘Out Of Sight’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Yello have another new tune for fans of catchy dance music, it’s called Out of Sight.

Yello had huge hits in the 80’s with tracks including The Race and Oh Yeah, which featured prominently in the film Ferris Beuller’s Day Off.

The Swiss duo comprising Dieter Meier and Boris Blank first started releasing records in 1978, but it was their fourth album Stella that got them noticed around the world in the mid-1980s. Since they began they’ve released 13 albums of material and have been hailed as a major influence on many electronic musicians.

This new track follows their recent single Waba Duba. Both cuts are from their forthcoming album Point.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.