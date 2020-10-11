“You are loved”: Authors’ message to trans and non-binary people

Thousands of authors, editors, publishers and journalists have signed an open letter of support for transgender and non-binary people. The move comes after many celebrities voiced their support for Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s stance against transgender youth.

The original letter supporting Rowling was signed by prominent writers and performers including John Cleese, Ian McEwan, Lionel Scriver, Tom Stoppard, Frances Barber, Griff Rhys-Jones, comedy duo Alexander Armstrong and Ben Miller, actor James Dreyfus and comedy writer Graham Linehan. It called out abuse Rowling was encountering on social media but also voiced support for her views.

The children’s author has faced growing criticism for her statements about transgender youth and her support of studies that suggest social contagion in the reason for the growing numbers of people declaring they are transgender.

The response letter published the following day has had a growing number of people adding their name to its statement supporting transgender and non-binary people around the world. The letter tells those communities that they matter, and they are loved.

As members of the writing and publishing community of the United States and Canada, we stand firmly in support of trans and non-binary people and their rights.

We are writers, editors, journalists, agents, and professionals in multiple forms of publishing. We believe in the power of words. We want to do our part to help shape the curve of history toward justice and fairness. To that end, we say: non-binary people are non-binary, trans women are women, trans men are men, trans rights are human rights. Your pronouns matter. You matter. You are loved.

Signing the letter are significant number of prominent authors including Stephen King, Margaret Atwood, Charlie Jane Anders, Anthony Rapp, Amanda Palmer, Annalee Newitz and many others.

