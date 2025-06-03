YouTube sensation Cara Devine teaches you how to be a pro ‘Behind The Home Bar’

Following the success of her last release Strong, Sweet and Bitter, professional bartender and YouTube star Cara Devine is back with her latest book – Behind The Home Bar.

Devine is best known for her warm and welcoming online series Behind The Bar, teaching viewers how to make classic cocktails and diving in to the history of booze.

- Advertisement -

Behind The Home Bar covers everything you need to know to build up your home bar so you’re always ready to get the party started without breaking the bank.

The book contains more than 25 recipes for prepared ingredients and syrups so you can customise your bar the way you and your guests like it.

These flavours and garnishes can all be paired with the 20 cocktails featured in the book – from Blended Bebida with Pear and Chamomile Puree to a Sherbet Gimlet with Chili Lime Sherbet and Mango and Black Tea Bitters.

Behind the Home Bar is available from 1 July.