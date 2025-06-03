Search
YouTube sensation Cara Devine teaches you how to be a pro ‘Behind The Home Bar’

Lifestyle

Following the success of her last release Strong, Sweet and Bitter, professional bartender and YouTube star Cara Devine is back with her latest book – Behind The Home Bar.

Devine is best known for her warm and welcoming online series Behind The Bar, teaching viewers how to make classic cocktails and diving in to the history of booze.

Behind The Home Bar covers everything you need to know to build up your home bar so you’re always ready to get the party started without breaking the bank.

The book contains more than 25 recipes for prepared ingredients and syrups so you can customise your bar the way you and your guests like it.

These flavours and garnishes can all be paired with the 20 cocktails featured in the book – from Blended Bebida with Pear and Chamomile Puree to a Sherbet Gimlet with Chili Lime Sherbet and Mango and Black Tea Bitters.

Behind the Home Bar is available from 1 July.

News

International experts unite to call for new strategy as STI rates rise

0
Researchers and policy leaders are urging lawmakers to put greater focus on a population-wide approach to combat STIs.
Culture

Review | ‘Such a Resounding Silence’ is a call to action

0
Shining a light on stories that have been long silenced, the footage is raw and disturbing, but it ultimately leads to life-long journeys of healing.
News

Actor Jonathan Joss killed in alleged gay hate crime

0
The actor was best known for his roles in 'Parks and Recreation' and 'King of the Hill'.
Lifestyle

More than a quarter of young Australians struggle to recognise controlling behaviours in relationships

0
The Australian government has launched a new campaign to help young people learn more about healthy relationships.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

