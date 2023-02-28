Yves Tumor returns with ‘Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood’

Yves Tumor has shared another single and accompanying music video ahead of their forthcoming album Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds), set for release Friday, March 17.

The Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood video, directed by longtime collaborator Cody Critcheloe, doubles as a reveal of Yves’ live band, whose raucous performances has yielded a cavalcade of glowing reviews worldwide.

The sugar-sweet visual captures the live band in their fresh, free-wheeling chaos blasting through a riotous performance of the song, swinging from punk swagger to rapturous psychedelia.

Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood is yet another reveal of Yves Tumor’s new album world, full of radically fresh sounds.

Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood is out now.

Image: Isabella Corderas

