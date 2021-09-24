Zak Abel challenges toxic masculinity on new track ‘Less of a Man’

British singer Zak Abel is challenging toxic masculinity on his new track Less of a Man. A video for the song has just been released.

Abel has previously worked with some of the biggest names in dance music having collaborated with Wookie, Gorgon City, Kaytranada, Don Diablo and Kygo. Here he veers in to pop territory with a track filled with fun but meaningful lyrics.

“If I spend all day singing love songs baby, and if I can’t build a house with my hands, if I go see a therapist, don’t play football and I don’t drink? Does it make me less of a man” Abel sings in the new tune, which lists out many qualities often associated with a lack of ‘manliness’.

“I wrote ‘Less Of A Man’ to question the ideals of masculinity that have influenced how men are “supposed” to be, think and feel.” Abel posted to his Twitter account announcing the release of the new tune.

Take a look at the clip from Zak Abel.

