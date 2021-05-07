ZAN goes back to the beginning with first Urdu-Hindi single ‘Tu’

From Boorloo to Naarm and around the world, local artist ZAN has taken their artistry global over the last three years.

Following the success of 2019’s Salafi Secrets and the much loved collab Assemble with local gals Feels, ZAN is coming home with their latest single Tu.

ZAN’s first single in Urdu-Hindi language, they dove deep into the family archive, poring over VHS tapes and DVDs to find connection in a difficult time to family and their Pakistani heritage.

“When I was 4, I would interrupt my parent’s dinner parties with an impromptu performance,” ZAN reflects.

“I would put on a backless dress, play Mera Piya Ghar Aaya on VHS and dance around the living room to a baffled audience of conservative, Pakistani Muslim families and their well behaved children.”

“My father, despite being a traditionalist, would sit there clapping along jovially, my mother would be giggling behind the frozen-in-shock aunties, my sisters would be trying to catch me and tie up the back of my dress before it falls off.”

“A lot has changed since then, but also not a lot has changed…”

Looking back over the last three years of making music, travelling and sharing their work, ZAN says Tu was written to mark the end of this chapter.

“It is about coming back to the beginning,” ZAN said.

“If you get lost along the way, you can always find yourself there.”

Tu is out now. Stream it here!

