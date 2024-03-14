6PR’s Karl Langdon and Steve Mills share ‘cats and kitty litter’ urban myth

6PR Breakfast hosts Karl Langdon and Steve Mills are latest media identities to share the urban myth that there are people who choose to identify as cats.

Langdon who hosts the Breakfast program on the popular talkback station made the claim on Thursday morning. Langdon joined Steve ‘Millsy’ Mills as the show’s co-host following the departure of Perth’s Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas, who moved over to FM station MMM.

The show had asked listeners to call in and ask them anything. One reader called in and asked the hosts to answer the question, “What is a woman”.

Back in 2020 the show was in hot water after Zempilas made blunt statements about transgender women.

This time round presented with the question “Can you define what is a woman?”, Langdon said it was a difficult question to answer.

“It’s a lot more difficult than it used to be. Defining a woman these days goes into a very mollycoddled world.”

Steve Mills responded that it was actually easy to define who is a woman, “If you think you’re a woman, you’re a woman.”

Langdon said that was probably the best way to think about the topic, before following up by saying there were even people in society who identified as being cats.

“You can be a cat, and you’ll need to have a litter tray put in the toilet.”

“There are kids at school who are apparently.” Mills said in agreement.

Incidents of media personalities and politicians claiming they are young people identifying as cats have occurred regularly around the globe over the last few years, but the urban myth has been traced back over many decades.

From Brisbane and Melbourne to Indiana, Ohio, Utah, Idaho, Michigan, Arkansas, Texas and Canada, there have been claims of students identify as cats, and time and time again it’s been thoroughly debunked as an urban myth.

The stories never have any directly verifiable information, they’re always cases of hearsay based on second or third hand accounts. Claims along the lines of ‘I know it’s true because my neighbour’s cousin’s friend’s husband is a gardener at the school – and he saw it – cat people!’

But time and time again politicians believe it, the conservative media report it, and the social media outrage machine kicks off.

OUTinPerth reached out to the station for comment but is yet to hear back.

