ACON says World AIDS Day is a time to think about how we each make a difference

This year the Australian World AIDS Day theme is ‘It starts with me’.

Key strategies for ending new HIV infections include encouraging sexually active gay and bisexual men to undergo regular testing for HIV and other STIs; continuing to use prevention methods such as PrEP, condoms, and maintaining an undetectable viral load; and starting treatment promptly after an HIV diagnosis.

- Advertisement -

ACON, the NSW based HIV prevention and support organisation, has welcomed the federal government’s 9th National HIV Strategy, which was launched this week.

The strategy commits to a new HIV awareness and anti-stigma campaign and new models for HIV testing and treatment. It also aims to make HIV prevention medication PrEP more accessible by expanding access for people who are ineligible for Medicare.

“As we mark World AIDS Day 2024, we share the Australian government’s commitment to ensuring no one is left behind as we progress towards ending the HIV epidemic throughout Australia,” says ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse.

In recent years, HIV testing rates overall among gay, bisexual and queer men have continued to increase and transmission rates continue to trend downward.

“We’ve made remarkable progress toward the goal of virtually eliminating HIV transmission in NSW, particularly among gay and bisexual men living in the inner city,” says Woodhouse. “There is still more work to be done to ensure all people who need it get the benefits of HIV prevention.

“Some people who come to Australia to live, work, or study, may not know that HIV testing and prevention is available, confidential, and still important. Getting everyone access to services quickly is a priority.

“Ending HIV transmission also means ending stigma. Stigma not only affects those living with HIV but also deters people from seeking care.”

2024 marks the 36th anniversary of the first World AIDS Day, which began in 1988 to raise awareness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic across the globe.

“Today, we honour the millions worldwide who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses, as well as those who provided care. We acknowledge the strength and resilience of people living with HIV in NSW and globally, standing in solidarity with them,” Woodhouse said.

“On this World AIDS Day, let’s continue our efforts. We all have a role to play in ending HIV transmission in NSW and supporting those living with HIV.”

Learn more about ACON’s efforts to end HIV at endinghiv.org.au. Support ACON’s annual World AIDS Day fundraising campaign, the Red Ribbon Appeal, at redribbonappeal.org.au.