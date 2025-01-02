Actor Chloë Grace Moretz and model Kate Harrison are engaged

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz and her partner model and photographer Kate Harrison have announced their engagement.

The actor shared the news on her Instagram page as part of an end of the year round up post.

Mortez publicly came out in a social media post in late 2024 when she put her support behind Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison (Instagram).

Known for her breakout roles in Kick-Ass and the Tina Fey sitcom 30 Rock, Moretz has long been an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ahead of the release of The Miseducation of Cameron Post in 2018, which followed the story of young queer people facing attempts to have their sexuality or gender identity changed. Moretz spoke out against harmful attemps to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity. Later she revealed her two gay brothers had first-hand experience with such conversion practices.

Among the photos the couple shared marking the end of the year was one of them holding hands and showing off matching engagement rings.

“Happiest New Year❤️ so thankful for what this year has brought. The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this New Year.” was the message from the couple to their followers.

Last year Mortez shot the film Oh. What. Fun. alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Dennis Leary, Feleicty Jones, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen. The Christmas themed movie is expected in late 2025. The film is directed by Michael Shoalwater who previously helmed The Eyes of Tammy Faye.