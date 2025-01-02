Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz and model Kate Harrison are engaged

Culture

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz and her partner model and photographer Kate Harrison have announced their engagement.

The actor shared the news on her Instagram page as part of an end of the year round up post.

- Advertisement -

Mortez publicly came out in a social media post in late 2024 when she put her support behind Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison (Instagram).

Known for her breakout roles in Kick-Ass and the Tina Fey sitcom 30 Rock, Moretz has long been an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ahead of the release of The Miseducation of Cameron Post in 2018, which followed the story of young queer people facing attempts to have their sexuality or gender identity changed. Moretz spoke out against harmful attemps to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity. Later she revealed her two gay brothers had first-hand experience with such conversion practices.

Among the photos the couple shared marking the end of the year was one of them holding hands and showing off matching engagement rings.

“Happiest New Year❤️ so thankful for what this year has brought. The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this New Year.” was the message from the couple to their followers.

Last year Mortez shot the film Oh. What. Fun. alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Dennis Leary, Feleicty Jones, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen. The Christmas themed movie is expected in late 2025. The film is directed by Michael Shoalwater who previously helmed The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Latest

News

President Biden recognises Americans who fought for marriage equality

0
In the final days of his presidency, President Biden has praised 20 outstanding US citizens for their life's work.
News

World class ski jumper Andrzej Stekala comes out and shares heartbreak

0
In a social media post the athlete told fans he wanted them to know who he really is.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Ethel Richardson was born

0
Her work was published under the pseudonym Henry Handel Richardson.
Community

Living Proud celebrate 50 years of service to WA’s LGBTIQA+ communities

0
The organisation has a new logo and big plans for the year ahead.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

President Biden recognises Americans who fought for marriage equality

0
In the final days of his presidency, President Biden has praised 20 outstanding US citizens for their life's work.
News

World class ski jumper Andrzej Stekala comes out and shares heartbreak

0
In a social media post the athlete told fans he wanted them to know who he really is.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Ethel Richardson was born

0
Her work was published under the pseudonym Henry Handel Richardson.
Community

Living Proud celebrate 50 years of service to WA’s LGBTIQA+ communities

0
The organisation has a new logo and big plans for the year ahead.
Culture

Miriam Margolyes heads to New Zealand in new travel series

0
The star's latest travel series takes her on a whole new adventure.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

President Biden recognises Americans who fought for marriage equality

Graeme Watson -
In the final days of his presidency, President Biden has praised 20 outstanding US citizens for their life's work.
Read more

World class ski jumper Andrzej Stekala comes out and shares heartbreak

Graeme Watson -
In a social media post the athlete told fans he wanted them to know who he really is.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Author Ethel Richardson was born

OUTinPerth -
Her work was published under the pseudonym Henry Handel Richardson.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture