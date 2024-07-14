Actor Shannen Doherty, star of ‘Charmed’ and ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ dies aged 53

Actor Shannen Doherty who found fame on the 90’s television show Beverly Hills 90210 and went on to star in the popular series Charmed, has died aged 53.

The actor had battled breast cancer for many years, her condition being revealed in a 2015 lawsuit against her former business managers where she alleged, they had mismanaged her money and allowed her health insurance to lapse.

Doherty shared details of her cancer diagnosis with fans and provided updates on what she was going through including having a single mastectomy and undergoing radiation treatment.

In 2020 the actor revealed that her cancer had returned, and she was at stage four of the disease. In June last year she shared that she had been given a terminal prognosis.

Her publicist announced that she had died at the age of 53.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s longtime publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Sunday, July 14.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane continued.

Shannen Doherty arrives to the American Humane Hero Dog Awards on October 5, 2019 in Hollywood (Shutterstock)

Shannen Doherty first found success as a child actor

Doherty began her acting career as a child star often appearing in productions produced by actor Michael Landon. After appearing the show Father Murphy, which was produced by Landon, she won the recurring role of Jenny Wilder on Little House on the Prairie, she appeared in the show’s final season.

As a child and teen actor she appeared on Magnum P.I., Airwolf, 21 Jump Street and Highway to Heaven, another show that stared Michael Landon. She also voiced one of the characters in the animation The Secret of NIMH.

In 1988 she was cast in the cult film Heathers alongside Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The film would later be adapted into both a musical and a television reboot which Doherty appeared in.

Her breakout role was playing Brenda Walsh on the teen drama Beverly Hills 90210. The show followed siblings Brandon and Brenda as they adapted to life living in Beverly Hills after moving from Minneapolis.

The show ran for 10 season and spawned spinoffs Melrose Place and Models Inc but Doherty left the series at the end of the fourth season following disagreements with cast members and producers.

While producer Aaron Spelling had fired Doherty from 90210, he rehired to star in the series Charmed which made its debut in 1998. In this show shew played Prue Halliwell, one of a trio of three sisters who are witches with magical powers.

Doherty departed the show after three seasons reportedly due to tension between herself and co-star Alyssa Milano. She was replaced on the show by Rose McGowan who played a previously unknown half-sister to her character.

The thrice married actor’s life often filled the pages of tabloids

In the mid 1990’s Doherty’s life was often fodder for tabloid magazines, in early 1993 was briefly engaged to Max Factor heir Dean Jay Factor before he broke off their engagement and filed a restraining order against her.

The same she wed Ashley Hamilton, but the marriage only lasted a few months with the couple filing for divorce six months after their wedding.

In 2002 she married professional poker player Rick Solomon, but the marriage was annulled after nine months. In 2011 she wed photographer Kurt Iswarienko, but their union ended in 2023 and the couple commenced divorce proceedings.

Alyssa Milano pays tribute to former costar

Former co-star Allysa Milano has paid tribute to Doherty acknowledingh that they had a complicated relationship.

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core [she] was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” Milano said. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.” Milano said.