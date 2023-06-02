Adam Lambert and Sigala team up for a queer classic

Adam Lambert has teamed up with Sigala for a new take on his cover of Sylvester’s You Make Me Feel Mighty Real.

The single is a cover of the 1979 classic disco party anthem by Sylvester about celebrating self, freedom and uniting everyone which is the perfect song to be turned into the official single for Pride in London, which he will be headlining on 1st July.

Pride in London’s CEO, Christopher Joell-Deshields, said it was the perfect theme tune for the city’s Pride celebrations.

“We’re thrilled talented pop vocalist and Queen collaborator, Adam Lambert, has chosen to launch his latest single, You Make Me Feel Mighty Real, as the official song for this year’s Pride in London. Adam’s songs are all about inspiring others to be who they truly are, which couldn’t be more fitting following the launch of our campaign, ‘Never March Alone’, which shows allyship for the trans community. We cannot wait to see Adam and other talented artists from the LGBT+ community come together on 1st July live across our stages.” Joell-Deshields said.

The song definitely has great longevity. Aside from Lambert’s recent take on the track it’s previously been recorded by LGBTIQA+ legends Jimmy Sommerville and Sandra Bernard. An epic remix by Soulwax was also released a few years ago.

In 2019 it was added by the US Library of Congress to their National Recording Registry of songs which are culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.

Sylvester, the artist who originally created the song, passed away in 1988 after contracting HIV, at the time there were no effective treatments for the virus. Patrick Cowley, the producer who created this hit and others hits for Sylvester was also a victim of the AIDS pandemic, passing away in 1982.

