Adam Lambert shares video for ‘Holding Out for a Hero’

Adam Lambert has shared a new video, his take on the Bonnie Tyler classic Holding Out for a Hero.

The tune will be featured on Lambert’s upcoming covers album High Drama, which is scheduled to be released on 24th February.

The video clip directed by Jordan Rossi features Lambert performing the track in front of a band who are wearing Daft Punk style helmets. It is also reminiscent of Robert Palmer’s iconic video for I Didn’t Mean to Turn You On.

As the clip progresses the band members remove their helmets and suits for some more outrageous clothes and the song become a celebration of expression.

Holding Out for a Hero’s lyrics were written by a gay man

The song was originally a hit for Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler in 1984 and it featured on the soundtrack to the iconic film Footloose.

The song was written by Dean Pitchford and Jim Steinman. Pitchford, who is gay, wrote the screenplay for Footloose and also co-wrote Denise William’s Let’s Hear It For The Boy, another big hit from the film’s soundtrack. Pitchford was also behind some other huge hits of the 1980s including Irene Cara‘s Fame and Melissa Manchester‘s You Should Hear How She Talks About You.

The other creator of the song, Jim Steinman, is best known for hits by Meatloaf, Air Supply, Celine Dion. As well as Bonnie Tyler’s other huge smash Total Eclipse of the Heart. The track shares a lot of music elements from one of his earlier compositions Stark Raving Love.

Knowing that the lyrics to the song were written by a gay man, and having it delivered by the fabulous Adam Lambert, the tune takes on a very queer message with the opening lyrics “Where have all the good men gone, and where are all the gods?”

Noel Coward’s Mad About the Boy, Culture Club’s Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, and Duran Duran’s Ordinary World are some of the tunes featured on Adam Lambert’s upcoming album.

