Adult film star Austin Wolf pleads guilty to child sex charges

Porn star Austin Wolf has pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Warning: This report contains details of child sexual abuse which may be distressing to some readers.

Wolf, whose real name is Justin Heath Smith, was arrested in June 2024 and has been held in custody. On Friday, according to court documents, he pleased guilty to the felony of enticing a 15-year-old minor for unlawful sexual contact.

Federal prosecutors revealed that Smith has used an end-to-end encrypted messaging app in late 2023 and early 2024 to lure the child to his Manhattan apartment for sexual activity. It is alleged that Wolf did this with the aide of another adult.

The charge document states that Smith, “using a facility and means of interstate and foreign commerce, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years to engage in prostitution and sexual activity for which a person can be charged with a criminal offense, and aided and abetted the same, and attempted to do the same [with] another individual [who] induced a 15-year-old minor to engage in sexual activities while in New York, New York.”

When he was arrested in 2024 prosecutors charged Smith with child phonography, but the charges he has pleased guilty to are different and more serious.

He will return from sentencing on 29th September. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au