Advocates optimistic about reforms in wake of Tasmanian election

Equality Tasmania says it is optimistic there will be progress on key LGBTIQA+ issues including a ban on conversion practices following Saturday’s state election.

Spokesperson, Ash Russell, said all three major parties had made a commitment.

“All three parties gave positive commitments on some key reforms, including a ban on conversion practices, so we’re optimistic there will be progress whichever party forms government.”

“Our optimism is boosted by the fact that the cross-bench elected on Saturday is more determined to achieve LGBTIQA+ equality than during the last parliamentary term.”

After the election the shape of the Tasmanian parliament has not changed significantly. The governing Liberal Party received an increased vote but does not have the numbers to govern in its own right. Labor’s vote went down slightly and it would also need the support of the Greens and cross-benchers to govern. Meanwhile the Greens maintained their vote.

Prominent independents who strongly support LGBTIQA+ equality, including Kristie Johnston, Peter George and David O’Byrne, were easily elected, as were long-time LGBTIQA+ allies in the major parties, including Labor’s Ella Haddad and the Liberals’ Bridget Archer has made the switch to state politics after losing her federal seat earlier this year.

Dr Russell said it was a good result to see allies being elected and returned.

“We are pleased to see that long-term allies of the LGBTIQA+ community received a strong vote.”

“In contrast, Julie Sladden, who signed an open letter against gender affirming care in June, currently has the fifth lowest vote of the seven Liberal candidates in the Launceston-based seat of Bass.”

“It’s clear from the vote tally that Tasmanians value leaders who stand up for equal rights.” Dr Russell said.

“This state election was the third in a row without local, targetted anti-LGBTIQA hate campaigns, in contrast to the previous half century which saw such campaigns at every state election.”

“Kudos to all those LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians and our allies who have worked hard to banish anti-LGBTIQA+ hate from our elections by encouraging candidates to sign anti-hate pledges, protesting outside anti-LGBTIQA+ events and taking hate speech complaints.”

Dr Russell said Equality Tasmania will advocate for any agreement to form government to include urgent LGBTIQA+ law reforms and health initiatives.