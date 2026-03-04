Aldous Harding shares new song and an album is on the way too

On 8th May 2026, Aldous Harding will release her fifth studio album, Train On The Island. Today, the New Zealander shares a first taste in the form of the single One Stop.

Premiered by Huw Stephens on his BBC 6Music radio show, One Stop is accompanied by a Harding-fronted video directed by Michelle Henning.

The 10-track Train On The Island was co-produced by long-time collaborator John Parish (PJ Harvey, Dry Cleaning) at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, where the pair recorded the New Zealander’s previous bodies of work, Party (2017), Designer (2019) and Warm Chris (2022).

Joining Harding and Parish on Train On The Island were pedal steel player Joe Harvey-Whyte, harpist Mali Llywelyn, synth artist Thomas Poli, drummer Sebastian Rochford (Polar Bear) and Huw Evans (H. Hawkline) on bass, vocals, acoustic/electric guitar and organ.

The album will feature 10 new songs I Ate The Most, One Stop, Train On The Island, Worms, Venus In The Zinnia, If Lady Does It, San Francisco, What Am I Gonna Do?, Riding That Symbol and Coats.

OUTinPerth chatted to Aldous Harding back in 2017 and reviewed her last Perth performance in 2020. The musician returned to Australia in 2022 but left Western Australia off her schedule.