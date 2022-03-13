Aldous Harding shares new song ‘Fever’ ahead of album release

Aldous Harding has released Fever, the second single from her forthcoming new album Warm Chris. Accompanying the song’s swaggering piano-driven staccato is an official video created by Harding and Martin Sagadin showcasing the many faces of the New Zealander.

For Warm Chris, Harding reunited with producer John Parish, continuing a professional partnership that began with her 2017 album Party and continued with follow up Designer.

All ten tracks were recorded at Rockfield Studios and includes contributions from H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).

The tunes on the new record are Ennui, Tick Tock, Fever, Warm Chris, Lawn, Passion Babe, She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain, Staring At The Henry Moore, Bubbles and Leathery Whip.

Check out the new video. Aldous Harding will release Warm Chris on 25 March 2022.

