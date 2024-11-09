ANESU and LILPIXIE share new track ‘Robin Hood’

ANESU got our attention back in 2022 with their tunes Black Girl and Crown and we saw them deliver some amazing live shows too.

At the end of the year ANESU’s music was amongst the most played on local indie radio station RTRFM. Now ANESU returns with a new track that’s immediately got our attention.

Robin Hood is a collaboration with LILPIXIE who collaborated on writing the tune, and it’s produced by ROC and i.am.solo.

On their Instagram page ANESU posted the following message about the new tune.

“Self acceptance. embracing who you are. eating the rich. reclaiming what’s yours. without permission. without limits and without hesitation.”

While ANESU was previously based in Boorloo, their now making music on the Gadigal Lands of the Eora nation.

We’re loving this and can’t wait to see what they share next.