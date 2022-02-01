Arlo Parks shares video for stunning new single ‘Softly’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

British musician Arlo Parks has shared a brand new single called Softly.

It’s an instantly memorable tune, and it comes with a stylish video directed by Zhang and Knight. Discussing the video, Zhang and Knight shared their inspiration for the new clip.

“For us Softly explored the idea of wanting something that was once perfect to end in a gentle way, and we wanted to express this using the world surrounding Arlo. We were instinctively drawn to the warm toned, hazy nostalgia of the 1960’s, as we loved the idea of something universally romantic being slowly stripped away throughout the film.

“We based the colors of the bricks, trims and doors on mid-century painting in order to bake this romanticism into everything. The production itself was a huge challenge, as everything was captured in-camera with each piece of the set built on wheels operated by several production crew. However, we knew it was all worth it when we saw the skyscrapers dancing around Arlo for the first time.”

Arlo Parks says the new tune is about the end of a relationship, when things begin to fizz out.

“Softly is a song about yearning, about how fragile you feel in the dying days of a relationship when you’re still desperately in love. The song is about how it feels to brace yourself before the blow of a break up and reminisce about the days where it all felt luminous.” Parks said.

2021 was a massive year for Parks with her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams picking up awards around the globe and the singer finding a loyal fan base. Next month Parks will head off on a tour of the USA and she’ll be heading to Australia in August. Tragically, she’s not coming to Western Australia., but a second Melbourne show has just been added.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.