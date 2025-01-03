Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Ash Baroque’s ‘Pig Root’ party returns for a second outing

Culture

Performance artist Ash Baroque and their Riot Poof crew launched a new party dubbed ‘Pig Root’ in late December and now the event is having its second outing.

They’ll be taking over The Goodwill Basement Club at The Rechabite this Saturday nights for Garbage TV and there’s an exciting line up of talent taking part.

- Advertisement -

JamJam will be back-to-back with Camilla Rae, plus they’ll be sets from Steam Room who hail from Narrn, Ash Baroque and Henny.

They’ll also be a performance from Baroque and some special guests might pop up too. It’ll be a squealy good time.

If you’re wondering what to wear, we suggest thinking of inspirational pigs from popular culture and channeling their vibe. Think Babe, Pigs in Space, Piggy from Lord of the Flies, Pigsy from Monkey or Snowball from Animal Farm.

Latest

News

Wearing pink socks can see you end up in court in Russia

0
Russia is targeting people for wearing clothing that is not manly enough.
News

Eleven teens arrested in Chicago over dating app attack

0
Police said the alleged incident is a 'post and boast' crime.
News

President Biden recognises Americans who fought for marriage equality

0
In the final days of his presidency, President Biden has praised 20 outstanding US citizens for their life's work., including marriage equality advocates.
News

Bibliophile: Start your New Year with ‘The 28 Day KETO High Fibre Plan’

0
Have you tried a KETO diet?

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Wearing pink socks can see you end up in court in Russia

0
Russia is targeting people for wearing clothing that is not manly enough.
News

Eleven teens arrested in Chicago over dating app attack

0
Police said the alleged incident is a 'post and boast' crime.
News

President Biden recognises Americans who fought for marriage equality

0
In the final days of his presidency, President Biden has praised 20 outstanding US citizens for their life's work., including marriage equality advocates.
News

Bibliophile: Start your New Year with ‘The 28 Day KETO High Fibre Plan’

0
Have you tried a KETO diet?
News

World class ski jumper Andrzej Stekala comes out and shares heartbreak

0
In a social media post the athlete told fans he wanted them to know who he really is.

Wearing pink socks can see you end up in court in Russia

Graeme Watson -
Russia is targeting people for wearing clothing that is not manly enough.
Read more

Eleven teens arrested in Chicago over dating app attack

Graeme Watson -
Police said the alleged incident is a 'post and boast' crime.
Read more

President Biden recognises Americans who fought for marriage equality

Graeme Watson -
In the final days of his presidency, President Biden has praised 20 outstanding US citizens for their life's work., including marriage equality advocates.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture