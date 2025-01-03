Ash Baroque’s ‘Pig Root’ party returns for a second outing

Performance artist Ash Baroque and their Riot Poof crew launched a new party dubbed ‘Pig Root’ in late December and now the event is having its second outing.

They’ll be taking over The Goodwill Basement Club at The Rechabite this Saturday nights for Garbage TV and there’s an exciting line up of talent taking part.

JamJam will be back-to-back with Camilla Rae, plus they’ll be sets from Steam Room who hail from Narrn, Ash Baroque and Henny.

They’ll also be a performance from Baroque and some special guests might pop up too. It’ll be a squealy good time.

If you’re wondering what to wear, we suggest thinking of inspirational pigs from popular culture and channeling their vibe. Think Babe, Pigs in Space, Piggy from Lord of the Flies, Pigsy from Monkey or Snowball from Animal Farm.