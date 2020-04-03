Asian LGBTIQ+ streaming service Gagaoolala offering free content

Southeast Asia’s only LGBTIQ+ streaming service Gagaoolala is offering selected free content to expand your at-home viewing catalogue.

Launched by Taiwan’s Portico Media in 2017, the organisation behind the Taiwan International Queer Film Festival, Gagaoolala is bringing Asian and international LGBTIQ+ stories into homes around the world.

Loaded with feature films, documentaries, shorts and TV, the platform is also offering a variety of free content including Walk With Australia – a documentary following Australia’s journey to marriage equality – and the first episode of every television series in their catalogue.

Gagaoolala’s VIP membership offers full access to the ~1000 feature catalogue, along with weekly updates, prizes and events and multi-language subtitle options.

You can check out the free options and the full catalogue at gagaoolala.com

OIP Staff

