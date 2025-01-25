Australia Day honours shun celebrities for everyday Australians

This year’s list of Australia Day honours is largely made up of everyday Australian’s supporting their local communities and there are few celebrity names in the mix.

Awards have been given out to 732 people noting what has often been life-long work to improve the lives of others. Governor General Sam Mostyn said those being recognised had made significant contributions.

“To read recipient stories is to be reminded that contribution to communities across the country, underpinned by care, kindness, respect and love, is what matters most to all Australians in every sphere of life,’’ she said.

“This year, we mark the 50th anniversary of Australia’s honours system. We have a wonderful opportunity over the next 50 years of our honours and awards to reflect our generous, successful and modern Australian society.

“To all Australians, nominating and honouring our fellow Australians is a meaningful way of saying, as a nation, thank you.

“To all the remarkable 2025 Australia Day honours recipients today we celebrate you.” the Governor General said.

This year’s list sees six people appointed to the Companion of the Order (AC), 23 appointed as Officers of the Order (AO), 108 given the title of Member of the Order (AM), while 320 people were awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Among those being given the nation’s highest honour is Scientia Professor Megan Davis from the University of New South Wales. Professor Davis is Co-Chair of the Uluru Statement and a prominent campaigner in favour of The Voice to Parliament. Professor Davis was recognised for her eminent service to the law and to social justice, to the national and international advocacy of the rights of Indigenous peoples, and to the community.

The former head of the Australian Human Rights Commission Emeritus Professor Gillian Triggs has also been made a Companion of the Order of Australia for her service to humanitarian and human rights law, to international relations, to social justice advocacy, and to tertiary legal education and research.

John Sackar

John Sacker, the former judge who headed New South Wales Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQA+ hate crimes, delivering a damming report against the New South Wales police, was made a Member of the Order of Australia.

Former politicians are also featured. Cheryl Edwardes who was made a member of the Order of Australia in 2016 is upgraded to the Officer ranking in recognition of her distinguished service to the law and social justice, to resource management and environmental sustainability, to business, and to the community. Edwardes was a Minister in the Court government 1993 until 2001.

Former Western Australian Arts and Health Minister John Day was also honoured, as was former Deputy Premier in the Barnett government Kim Hames. There was a posthumous award for former Liberal party conservative stalwart Kevin Andrews who passed away late last year.

Political journalist Peter Kennedy will be able to add AM after his name for his significant service to print and broadcast media. While playwright Joanna Murray-Smith was awarded for her service to the performing arts as a writer.

Western Australian Julia Hales was also recognised for her work as a writer and advocate for people with a disability. Hales wrote the highly acclaimed play We Belong Together that was produced by Black Swan State Theatre in 2018.

Sukhjit Khalsa, whose play Fully Sikh was also staged by the local theatre company has also been honoured. She’s currently the Executive Director of The Blue Room.

Local writing identity Rachel Bin Salleh has also been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia, as has Arts Curator Clothilde Bullen who is currently the Lead of Cultural Strategy and Development at Edith Cowan University.

The name Gerard Bertelkamp might not be recognisable to many Australians, as he’s much better known as Beeb Birtles from the classic Aussie groups Zoot, Mississippi and The Little River Band. He wrote LRB’s Curiosity Killed the Cat. Bertelkamp and the band’s lead guitarist David Briggs were both appointed AMs for their significant service to the performing arts.

Professor Thomas Gottlieb who is the Head of Infectious Diseases at Concord Hospital in New South Wales was made an Officer of the Order of Australia. A member of the Australasian Society for HIV Medicine, he was recognised for his work as a researcher and microbiologist.

Professor Alun Jackson, who served as the Director of the University of Melbourne’s HIV/AIDS Socio-behavioural Research Unit from 1990 until 1996 was also honoured for his life’s work in medicine.

Former ACT Supreme Court Judge Richard Refshauge was recognised for his service to the ACT community and his support of the arts. He also served as the Chair of the ACT’s Ministerial Advisory Council of Sexual Health HIV/AIDS Hepatitis C and related diseases from 2010 until 2017.