Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Australia picks WA’s Go-Jo for Eurovision

News

Western Australia’s Go-Jo will be Australia’s entry for Eurovision 2025.

Twenty-nine-year-old pop star Marty Zambotto, better known as Go-Jo, will perform his song Milkshake Man in Basel Switzerland as Australia participates in the competition for the 10th time.

The artist who grew up near the WA town Manjimup is now based in Sydney and he’s amassed a huge online following. He’s best known for his viral hit Mrs Hollywood that has to date received over 60 million digital streams and one billion views online.

As it was revealed that Go-Jo would represent Australia in 2025 the artist shared his excitement saying it was “an absolute dream come true to represent such a beautiful and diverse nation”.

“I’ve never been more excited to share my art and vision with the incredible Eurovision fans around the world.” he said.

Speaking to the ABC Go-Jo said when he found out he had been selected he thought he was in an episode of the Ashton Kutcher show Punk’d. He also shared that song was written with Australian band Sheppard.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held from the 13-17 May and will be broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand. There’s no news yet on who will be hosting Australia’s coverage, but SBS has confirmed that Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are not returning.

Want to see who Go-Jo will be facing off against? Check out our Eurovision Check-in series that highlights all the performers and their songs.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

