Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner shares support for trans community after UK ruling

News

Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Dr Anna Cody, has spoken out following a UK Supreme Court ruling this week, declaring a woman is defined by the terms “biological woman and biological sex” under law.

The unanimous five-judge ruling found trans women are not included as woman under the Equality Act 2010 (UK), and is expected to have wide ranging effects in single gender spaces, also excluding transgender people from services, spaces and potentially anti-discrimination protections.

Dr Cody says human rights belong to everyone.

“Trans and gender diverse people should be safe, respected and legally recognised,” Dr Cody said.

“The laws in the UK are not the laws of Australia. Our laws should reflect inclusion, respect and the right of all people to live with dignity.”

The Sex Discrimination Commissioner states that trans and gender diverse people “are a vital part of our community.”

“This moment reminds us that we must continue to advocate for the full enjoyment of human rights for all in our communities here in Australia, not retreat from it.”

The court ruling states it is not its role to define sex or gender in the public domain, or enforce the definition of a ‘woman’ outside of the UK’s Equality Act.

The Supreme Court also clearly stated that trans and gender diverse people remain entitled to protection from direct discrimination under the Equality Act.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

