Author JK Rowling under fire over Twitter post about transgender people

Author JK Rowling is under fire over her latest tweet about transgender people. The writer of the Harry Potter novels has often shared her controversial opinions online, but her latest comments have got followers outraged.

Rowling offered her opinion on a recent UK court case. Researcher Maya Forstater had been working for a company on a series of short term contracts. After she posted “Men cannot change into women” to Twitter the Centre for Global Development decided not to renew her contract.

Forstater sued her former employer, the lawsuit tested whether anti-trans views would be considered as a protected characteristic under the 2010 Equalities Act. The court ruled her views should not be protected. A decision that was welcomed by Britain’s LGBTIQ+ communities.

Rowling voiced her support for Forstater visa a Twitter post sating “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?” Rowling posted, adding the hashtags “IStandWithMaya” and “ThisIsNotADrill”.

Many of Rowling’s followers took exception to her tweet, especially the line “Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you”, which people described as being demeaning to transgender people.

The American based Human Rights Campaign was one LGBTIQ+ organisation that hit back at Rowling posting ““Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.”

GLAAD revealed they’d offered to help the author out with a private briefing with people who are transgender explaining why her comments were being seen as offensive, but the offered was turned down by her representatives.

A spokesperson for GLAAD said the authors comments were disappointing.

“J.K. Rowling, whose books gave kids hope that they could work together to create a better world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender,” spokesperson Anthony Ramos said in a statement. “Trans men, trans women and non-binary people are not a threat, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk. Now is the time for allies who know and support trans people to speak up and support their fundamental right to be treated equally and fairly.”

