Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Bibliophile | Alina Bellchambers’ The Order of Masks

Culture

Alina Bellchambers grew up in her family’s bookstore and spent a childhood immersed in Fantastical worlds. Armed with a degree in psychology, she now writes fantasies featuring fierce female protagonists, morally grey characters and magic.

Sixteen year-old circus performer Mira seemed to have spent her whole life on the run and she didn’t even know her mother Celeste’s real mane. She is determined to turn her life around by competing in the deadly Trials and winning a place in one of the three magical royal Orders.

- Advertisement -

Princess Scarlet has also spent most of her life looking over her shoulder since Emperor Kalias decided to include his bastard daughter in the line of succession, and her step brothers Cassius and Roran want her out of the way.

The three Orders are the Order of Artisans with people who can glimpse into the future; the Order of Warriors and the Order of Masks, which is mysterious and out of reach to all but a few. Those who make it into an order are promised wealth, status and protection and an elevated status about ordinary citizens.

Just entering the Trial has meant that Mira has come to the attention of people who want to kill her and her mother, even though she doesn’t know why this is so. When Scarlet comes to her rescue, the two of them form an unlikely alliance and they must decide whether they are co-conspirators or rivals.

Both Mira and Scarlet want to prove themselves and get revenge on the people who have wronged them, but they have to navigate court intrigue, forbidden romances and a glittering world of magic.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Actor B.D. Wong was born in San Francisco

0
B.D. Wong is best known for playing Dr George Huang for nine seasons of long running cop show Law and Order SVU.
Culture

Tyler the Creator locks in Australian tour for 2025

0
The massive world tour announcement comes a few days before the release of his new album 'Chromakopia'.
Community

Time to take the plunge, all in the name of charity

0
The Pride in Resources crew are about to abseil down Central Park Tower.
Culture

Paisley Heart has a debut single, the intriguing ‘Lavender Scented Gentlemxn’

0
Check out their unique look and sound.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Actor B.D. Wong was born in San Francisco

0
B.D. Wong is best known for playing Dr George Huang for nine seasons of long running cop show Law and Order SVU.
Culture

Tyler the Creator locks in Australian tour for 2025

0
The massive world tour announcement comes a few days before the release of his new album 'Chromakopia'.
Community

Time to take the plunge, all in the name of charity

0
The Pride in Resources crew are about to abseil down Central Park Tower.
Culture

Paisley Heart has a debut single, the intriguing ‘Lavender Scented Gentlemxn’

0
Check out their unique look and sound.
News

Criticism of Libby Mettam’s policies against transgender people grows

0
Rainbow Futures, WA's peak body for LGBTIQA+ communities, says recent law reforms people should be celebrated.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

On This Gay Day | Actor B.D. Wong was born in San Francisco

OUTinPerth -
B.D. Wong is best known for playing Dr George Huang for nine seasons of long running cop show Law and Order SVU.
Read more

Tyler the Creator locks in Australian tour for 2025

OUTinPerth -
The massive world tour announcement comes a few days before the release of his new album 'Chromakopia'.
Read more

Time to take the plunge, all in the name of charity

OUTinPerth -
The Pride in Resources crew are about to abseil down Central Park Tower.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture