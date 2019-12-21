Binary call for Hans to be dropped from Carols at the Domain

Anti-transgender organisation Binary is calling for cabaret performer Hans the German to be dropped from the Channel 7’s Carols in the Domain event because he wears “drag style clothing”.

The internationally acclaimed cabaret performer is set to join a cavalcade of entertainers to celebrate Christmas at the annual event which will be broadcast on Channel 7 tonight.

Shannon Noll, Paulini, Lucy Durack, Todd McKenney, The Wiggles, Vanessa Amorosi and many others well known stars of stage and screen are set to perform at the event, but Binary CEO Kirralie Smith says the inclusion of Hans the German is totally inappropriate.

Smith said Christmas has become increasingly hijacked by Santa Claus and other celebrities.

“Carols, in country towns right through to the biggest event at the Domain, have been increasingly hijacked by Santa, the cult of celebrity and a competition for who can get the best selfie.” Smith posted to the Binary website, and repeated the comments in an accompanying video.

Smith said she became aware of Hans inclusion in the event after it was highlighted by right-wing news site Caldron Pool.

The news site highlighted that the entertainer had recently appeared on the front cover of national LGBTIQ+ magazine FROOTY and the Carols in the Domain website described him as “Boozier than Oktoberfest… with more sausage than a bratwurst convention.”

It appears that the description used for Hans the German has since been re-written on the promotional site for the event, and all sexual innuendo has been removed.

Smith encouraged followers to contact the sponsors of the event, including major sponsor Woolworths, and share their concerns about the performer being in the line-up.

“Shame on you Woolworths – why do kids need to be exposed to a drag dressing sex symbol who makes relentless sausage jokes?” Smith wrote.

Smith said that while the website description had been updated parents would still be concerned about the content of Hans the German’s performance.

“While Hans may have certainly have a place in adult entertainment, it is difficult to see what place he has at an event celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ directed at children and families.” Smith said.

OIP Staff

Hans the German was contacted for comment, Writers at Speirins Media contribute to FROOTY magazine.