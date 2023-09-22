Bite into the long weekend at HOT FRUIT with DJ Prosumer



The self-described ageing queens of The Monarchy have forged an alliance with the party people behind Snack Shack (Malibu Stacy Social Club) to bring an all-new queer party to Boorloo/Perth.

HOT FRUIT is taking over Old Habits Neighbourhood Bar in West Perth for a sundowner with a very special guest DJ from the UK, Prosumer.

Prosumer has a reputation as the annual highlight of Glastonbury Festival’s NYC Downlow, mixing tunes for club kids, regular punters and fellow DJs alike with a euphoric selection of house music.

Moving on from his residency at Berlin’s Panorama Bar, Prosumer now lives in Edinburgh and is a favourite at festivals and clubs around the globe.

Joining Prosumer will be local legends and rising stars Ash Baroque, Bouche Pig, Jamjam, Livvy Ratbag and Alana Joy.

Get a taste of some HOT FRUIT this Sunday, 24 September from 4pm. Tickets available at Eventbrite.

