‘Bloom & Wonder’ is a Fringe World experience for the youngest audiences

A new kind of circus for the very young audience members will be presented at Fringe World 2026. It’s the world premiere of Bloom & Wonder by internationally acclaimed company Hands some Feet.

Running at the State Theatre Centre from 21st January through to 1st February, babies and toddlers are getting their very own circus. Bloom & Wonder is described as a joyful, sensory-rich performance designed especially for ages 0-4 blending heartwarming clowning, juggling, gentle acrobatics and live music inside an enchanting garden of giant blooms.

Created and performed by the critically acclaimed duo Hands some Feet (Liisa Nuuk and Jeromy Nuuk). After welcoming their own baby, the pair were inspired to create a new work that introduces the youngest of audience members to the magic of contemporary circus in a way that feels both stimulating and soothing.



“We wanted to create something that truly belongs to the smallest audiences,” said co-creator Jeromy Nuuk. “A high quality circus experience designed for how babies and toddlers see, hear and feel the world. Playful, gentle and full of discovery!”



Within this playful, nature inspired world, little ones and their grown-ups are invited to giggle, babble, reach, or simply just take it all in. Surrounded by the vibrant colours, textures and rhythms of a show made specifically for them.



With a runtime of 30 minutes, Bloom & Wonder is a perfect first cultural experience for babies and toddlers, offering a beautiful space for shared discovery and delight.

Tickets are on sale now.