Boris Johnson promises to bring forward ban on conversion therapy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated his party’s promise to ban the harmful practice of LGBTIQ+ conversion therapy across Great Britain.

Originally put in motion by former Conservative PM Theresa May in 2018, Johnson has said his government is working towards the prohibition of conversion practices as reported by the BBC.

“On the gay conversion therapy thing, I think that’s absolutely abhorrent and has no place in civilised society, and has no place in this country,” Johnson said.

“What we are going to do is a study right now on, you know, where is this actually happening, how prevalent is it, and we will then bring forward plans to ban it.”

UK campaigns Ban Conversion Therapy and Gendered Intelligence have welcomed Johnson’s stance, but are waiting to see definitive plans.

“Whilst we hope the Prime Minister used ‘gay conversion therapy’for brevity, we must ensure the ban on conversion therapy covers all LGBT people, including trans people,” say Gendered Intelligence.

“We have to make sure we don’t allow trans conversion therapy through the back door.”

Prime Minister Johnson has a poor track record when it comes to LGBTIQ+ issues, previously arguing against marriage equality and inclusive sex education, and using homophobic slurs in published articles.

If a ban is put into action, the UK will join Malta, Ecuador, Brazil and Taiwan in enforcing nation-wide bans on ‘conversion therapy’ practices. Similar Bills are also currently being considered in Germany and Canada.

Here in Australia, Victoria and the ACT have made moves towards state/territory based bans, while New South Wales, Western Australia and the South Australian opposition have begun considering how to address the issue.

OIP Staff

