Brace yourself, the ‘Real Housewives of Melbourne’ are back

After being off our television screens for a couple of years, The real Housewives of Melbourne return today with a brand new season, and lots of new faces.

Original housewife Jackie Gillies returns to the fold after missing the show’s fourth season. She joins original cast member Janet Roach – the only housewife to appear in all five seasons of the show, and Gamble Breaux who joined the show in it’s second season.

Many of the original cast members have departed though, Lawyer Gina Liano and designer Lydia Schiavello are no longer featured. Plus both of the new housewives added in the fourth season have also been dumped, but does anyone remember Sally Blomfield or Venus Behbahani-Clark anyway?

In their place are four new faces, Anjali Rao, Kyla Kirkpatrick, Cherry Dipietrantonio and Simone Clark.

Simone Elliot is described as a successful business woman with juggles a high-flying corporate life with raising her two children, while Cherry Dipietrantonio is a yoga instructor and personal trainer, while Kyla Kirkpatrick is a self-made business women who has her own champagne empire.

Anjali Rao is the most high profile new cast member having previously been an award winning news anchor and journalist.

The opening title taglines for each housewife have also been revealed with Janet Roach saying “I don’t like trouble, unless I’ve cause it.”, while Jackie Gillies declares “What out world because I’m shining brighter than ever.”

Cherry says “Life is a journey, not a competition.”, Kyla says “Diamond’s aren’t a girl’s best friend, champagne is.”, and Gamble’s new line is “I’m no fool, but I don’t mind acting like one.”

“Fake news I can handle, fake people – not in this life” says Anjali, while Simone offers, “Keep your standards high, and your stilettos higher.”

The new series kicks off on Foxtel Arena at 5:30pm (WA time) on Sunday 10th October.

Over the years OUTinPerth has chatted to many of the housewives, take a look at our catch-ups with Jackie, Gina and Gamble.

