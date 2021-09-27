British man jailed for raping and robbing men he met on Grindr

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

British man Aaron Goodey has been jailed for 14 years after a jury found him guilty of multiple crimes related to men he met through dating app Grindr.

A London court found that Goodey was found guilty of three counts of rape, two counts of robbery and one count of blackmail.

The 23-year-old was arrested in July 2020 after a n investigation into two incidents where men were raped by a man they met on the dating app Grindr in the Enfield area of London. After sexually assaulting his victims Goodey took his then men to an ATM and forced them to give him money 0ut of their accounts while threatening more violence if they did not comply.

He was apprehended after police examined forensic evidence from the crime scenes, captured his image on CCTV, and track the position of his mobile phone.

Speaking to the media about the conviction Detective Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh said the offender was a dangerous sexual attacker.

“Aaron Goodey is a dangerous sexual attacker and posed a significant risk to men across London.

“He gained access to the victim’s houses before subjecting them to significant sexual attacks, while using and threatening further violence, to extort money.

“This sentence sends a clear message that sexual violence towards any person will not be tolerated in London and I acknowledge the bravery shown by the victims in this case who provided crucial evidence to ensure Goodey cannot offend again.” Detective Superintendent Adjei-Addoh said.

On Friday 17th September Goodey was sentenced to a 14 year prison term.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.