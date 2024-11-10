British store pulls ‘Gay in a Manger’ Christmas jumper

Debenhams, a popular British department store, has pulled a Christmas jumper that sported the message “A Gay in a Manger’ after religious groups complained about the product.

The purple cover pullover featured the message alongside an illustration of a manger with the pride rainbow shining from within. The product was sourced from alternative clothing brand Grindstore.

Following an online campaign from Christian activists the department store pulled the jumper from their website, as well as a coffee mug that featured the same message.

Former Conservative Party politician Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg was among those publicly criticising the retailer, noting that they did not have any items that made fun of Islam.

“Debenhams would not mock Islam in this way.” he said.

One caller to radio station LBC said the jumper was blasphemous because it was suggesting that Jesus was gay, saying the jumper was a sign of “evil in the world”.

Andrea Williams, head of the lobby group Christian Concern called for Britons to boycott the store, while Debenhams said they were aware of the complaints.

“We are aware that a product line featured on our marketplace has raised some questions. In line with our policies, we are reviewing the products and have temporarily paused them while we investigate.” a spokesperson said.

Grindstore also said they had removed the items.

“As a small business we are always open to listening to feedback.

“We have now removed the highlighted products, our apologies…the intention was not to offend or insult anyone.” the said.