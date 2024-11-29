Search
Can you donate some history to the WestPride archives?

Community

WestPride Archives, previously known as GALAWA, Gay And Lesbian Archive of Western Australia, is holding a community collections day.

Do you have photographs, posters, flyers, t-shirts, badges, scrapbooks, banners, costumes, personal papers, publications, marriage equality plebiscite ephemera, placards, needing a permanent home?

Visit then this Saturday and donate to the WestPride Archives collection. The crew will be down at the Northbridge Piazza from 11am – 4pm.

The materials of interest don’t have to be from decades gone by, quite recent images, objects and paraphernalia can tell a lot about our experiences and shared story.

Do you past copies of OUTinPerth – there’s one that’s quite rare, August 2011.

It featured interviews with Martha Wash, Abbe May, Julia Jenkins, Tiny Ruins, Juditch Lucy. There’s only a single copy in the OUTinPerth archives.

You may have heard of The Gay Olympics, the precursor to The Faction Carnival that ran in the 1990s. They had competitions including throwing high heeled shoes the greatest distance, but have you ever thought about their drinks order?

A few years ago OUTinPerth was entrusted with a box of records from GAGS – The Gay Activity Group who raised thousands of dollars to support the local community, and put on some fun events.

We’ll be dropping them off on Saturday, including this drink order submitted to The Court Hotel by fax in the 1990s. Remember back in the 1990s when VB, Swan and Emu dominated the beer market?

Head into the garage, look under the bed, what can you add to the archives?

Culture

The Comprehensive A-Z of Missing Persons Australia shines a light on a misunderstood topic

0
WA Youth Theatre Company deliver another impressive production.
News

World AIDS Day 2025 calls for action on a personal level

0
The challenges that lie ahead have been highlighted in the lead up to World AIDS Day 2024.
News

WA government funds ground-breaking LGBTIQA+SB Family and Domestic Violence Campaign

0
The WA government has today announced $350,000 funding for a ground-breaking family and domestic violence awareness campaign tailored to the LGBTIQA+SB community.
News

Narelda Jacobs calls out bad behaviour in the media at Crown Pride Luncheon

0
Domestic violence, racism, political laziness, cultural load, and media coverage were all discussed.

